New York's ban on plastic bags is now in effect

New York state's ban on plastic bags went into effect Sunday. Officials say the goal is to reduce pollution.

Business owners say they're worried about the change. They say they're worried about rising operational costs, as paper bags are more expensive than plastic.

However, experts are on board with efforts to cut back on plastic. New York reportedly uses over 23 billion bags per year.

Customers have complained about the paper bags' stability, saying they rip easily. Many shoppers say they will start bringing reusable bags from home when buying groceries.

