New Year's Resolutions: small changes can lead to big results!

By  | 
Posted:

If you've made a pledge to be healthier in 2020 you may not know where to begin!
Experts with the Baylor College of Medicine say small changes can lead to big results!
A good place to start is with a physical from your doctor.
You can use this visit to discuss your lifestyle choices, and how they impact your health.
It's also a great time to get a complete bloodwork panel to see if you have any illnesses or issues.
And depending on your age your doctor may recommend screenings for certain cancers.
If you can catch a problem early you'll feel better more quickly.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus