If you've made a pledge to be healthier in 2020 you may not know where to begin!
Experts with the Baylor College of Medicine say small changes can lead to big results!
A good place to start is with a physical from your doctor.
You can use this visit to discuss your lifestyle choices, and how they impact your health.
It's also a great time to get a complete bloodwork panel to see if you have any illnesses or issues.
And depending on your age your doctor may recommend screenings for certain cancers.
If you can catch a problem early you'll feel better more quickly.
New Year's Resolutions: small changes can lead to big results!
