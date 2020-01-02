New Year's Resolutions: small changes can lead to big results!

If you've made a pledge to be healthier in 2020 you may not know where to begin!

Experts with the Baylor College of Medicine say small changes can lead to big results!

A good place to start is with a physical from your doctor.

You can use this visit to discuss your lifestyle choices, and how they impact your health.

It's also a great time to get a complete bloodwork panel to see if you have any illnesses or issues.

And depending on your age your doctor may recommend screenings for certain cancers.

If you can catch a problem early you'll feel better more quickly.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.