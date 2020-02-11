New Twitter tool links users to accurate census information

Twitter is rolling out a new tool to help users find accurate information about this year's U.S. Census.

The social media platform says that now anytime users search for census-related information, they will be given a link to the Census Bureau website. It's an effort to stop the flow of hoaxes and false claims related to the census, which is used to apportion seats in the U.S. House and allocate federal funding.

Misinformation about the census could skew the result if it discourages immigrants and minorities from participating.

