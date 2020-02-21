Adoptable dogs spend time with inmates

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter on a pilot program called “New Leash on Life."

This “pawsitive” program will allow county inmates and dogs from the shelter to interact and socialize.

“There is no doubt many of the dogs that end up at the shelter were abused, and/or neglected to some degree and are begging for attention," the sheriff’s office said in a release. "Inmates are missing many things as well, including their pets while in jail, so interacting with animals can have a lasting and positive impact on the inmate."

"With limited personnel resources at animal control, and a host of pet lovers incarcerated, this partnership just seems to be a perfect fit," they added.

The program will be voluntary to participate in, and will typically be done inside a vacant space of the jail. Getting the dogs to be more social and friendly will increase the odds that they get adopted to a good home.

The program is underway and so far is going purr-fectly woof-derful.

