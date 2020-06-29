New Lansing area coronavirus testing sites open Tuesday

Sparrow Health System is expanding coronavirus testing due to what the health care provider said was a huge demand.

Beginning Tuesday, nasal swab COVID-19 testing will be available at Sparrow St. Lawrence, 1210 W. Saginaw St., Lansing, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Those tests can also now be done at the Michigan Athletic Club, 2900 Hannah Blvd., East Lansing, at the same times and days.

Both sites offer drive-through testing.

In a Monday news release, Sparrow said a new record was set with 800 tests done at the Sparrow Laboratories drive-through test site, 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

State officials have announced 63,497 positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan Monday.

The state said the total number of deaths related to the virus has now reached 5,915.

The number of positive cases increased by 236 and the number of deaths increased by four.

For more information on Sparrow’s COVID-19 testing, go to www.sparrow.org/labs.

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

