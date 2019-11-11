New Lane closures on Grand River in East Lansing starting Monday

Some new lane closures will be starting Monday for a construction project that began in East Lansing earlier this month.

The center and right lanes of West Grand River Avenue will be closing on Monday, Nov. 11., to accommodate underground utility work.

Construction began on Monday, Nov. 4.

You can find the project map here.

The Michigan Department of Transportation expects the project to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

During that time, the pedestrian covered walkway adjacent to the Park District redevelopment project will also be closed and a pedestrian detour will be in place.

Delays are expected and alternate routes are encouraged.

