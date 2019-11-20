New I-96 pavement "singing" to drivers

Newly paved roads on I-96, on the east side of Grand Rapids are reportedly "singing" as people drive over them for their commute.

Drivers said this stretch of I-96 sounds like a band in need of a tune up, or like the road is being haunted.

MDOT said it is a natural part of the process.

When they lay the asphalt for the highway, it has grooves that wear down when cars drive over them in warmer weather.

With temperatures inching into around 50 degrees by the end of this week, the humming should come to an end, MDOT said.

The project on I-96 however, picks back up next summer.

