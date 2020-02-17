New HRCS director hired for City of Lansing

The City of Lansing has hired a new director of Human Relations and Community Services.

Kimberly Coleman has been hired and starts on Monday, February 17, 2020.

“I am proud to welcome Kim Coleman as the new Director of HRCS,” said Mayor Schor. “Kim has robust experience working with many coalitions to create and strengthen partnerships to effectively provide human services. I am confident that Kim will lead the HRCS team in continuing to provide important and necessary services to those in need in Lansing.”

Coleman replaces Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson. Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 9, before retiring on Feb. 8. Johnson's retirement came after an external audit revealed financial mismanagement in her department and conflicts of interest not being disclosed. The financial audit is now in the hands of federal authorities, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for the last 15 years.

The release from the city states that Coleman has been the Executive Director of the Grand Rapids Bar Association, Executive Director of the Downtown Lansing Branch of the YMCA, Executive Director of Single Parent Family Institute, Mental Health Supervisor at Saginaw County Community Mental Health, Crisis/Outpatient Therapist, among other professional roles.

She also serves as the Chair of the Ingham County Department of Human Services Board of Directors.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the Lansing community,” said Coleman. “As thrilled and honored as I am by the confidence shown in me, I recognize the responsibility being entrusted and look forward to working with Mayor Schor and the team to help implement the vision for the department and for Lansing.”

