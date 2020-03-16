New Executive Order limits public gatherings to 50 people

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an Executive Order banning all events over 50 people in shared indoor spaces.

The new restriction follows a guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Sunday. It takes effect at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17th.

When the order takes effect on St. Patrick's Day it will rescind an order issued last week, banning events of 250 or more people.

The new order does not apply to health care facilities, private workplaces, the state legislature, mass transit, the purchase of groceries or consumer goods, and the performance of agricultural or construction work.

“My number one priority remains to protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” said Governor Whitmer. “We are all better off when all of us are healthy, and that’s especially true for the most vulnerable. These aggressive actions are aimed at saving lives. My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the disease and ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during these challenging times. We are going to pull through this together, just as Michigan has done in the past.”

“The purpose of the Executive Order, and taking actions like these, is to limit close contact between individuals because of the specific way the virus spreads through respiratory droplets,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “These are very difficult decisions, but I believe together we can work to make the necessary adjustments to contain the pandemic and support one another.”

