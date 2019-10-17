Netflix slows as competition heats up

Netflix slows its roll.

The streaming giant released its third quarter numbers, including new subscriber numbers.

520-thousand new subscribers joined in quarter-3, missing the 800-thousand analysts expected.

And the miss comes after Netflix lost 123-thousand subscribers in the previous quarter.

It indicates Netflix may have maxed out subscribers the U.S where most households that want the 12-year-old streaming service already have it.

The slowing growth comes as competition is about to heat up dramatically with new options from traditional media companies.

