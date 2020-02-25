Netflix introduces "Top 10 trending list"

Do you wish you could keep up with the shows everyone is talking about? Well, now you can.

The streaming service is introducing a top 10 row on the homepage.

Each day the row will be updated with the most popular titles in the country.

The top 10 list will also show you the most relevant shows and movies aligned with your own interests.

Netflix said subscribers can even get a better sense of what's trending by clicking on individual tabs for the top lists for each category.

