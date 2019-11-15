Netflix and Nickelodeon team up to create original content

Netflix and Nickelodeon signed a multi-year deal to produce original animated content based on classic and new Nickelodeon characters.

This will include the sought after spin-off of "Spongebob Squarepants."

The announcement comes just days after Disney launched their own streaming service, Disney+.

The new streaming service racked up 10 million subscribers on its first day.

However, Disney has a long way to go to catch up with the 160 million subscribers already on Netflix.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.