Netflix and Nickelodeon team up to create original content

Netflix booth at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, Photo Date: 7/19/2017 / Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- Netflix and Nickelodeon signed a multi-year deal to produce original animated content based on classic and new Nickelodeon characters.

This will include the sought after spin-off of "Spongebob Squarepants."

The announcement comes just days after Disney launched their own streaming service, Disney+.

The new streaming service racked up 10 million subscribers on its first day.

However, Disney has a long way to go to catch up with the 160 million subscribers already on Netflix.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

 