Nessel part of nationwide crackdown on robocalling

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined her 51 counterparts nationwide to contact the Federal Communications Commission Friday and encourage work to continue on tracking down the sources of illegal robocalling to cell phones.

Nessel and the attorneys general from every state, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., formed the State Attorneys General Robocall Working Group and submitted a letter to the FCC supporting the enforcement of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrance Act, Nessel’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Under the 2019 act, one telecom industry group will be selected to trace such calls to their origin point. Nessel’s office said the matter is urgent since scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by calling about relief checks, offering test kits, claiming to offer health plans that cover COVID-19 and other swindles.

The attorney general’s office advised the best way to avoid becoming a victim of a robocall scam is to hang up or don’t answer an unknown number.

The public can help investigators by submitting a complaint with the robocaller’s phone number, the complainant’s phone number and service provider, the date and time of the call, whether the call was soliciting goods or services and the topic of the robocall.

Robocalls to landlines can’t be traced back.

For more information on the state’s response to illegal robocalls and resources on how to file a complaint, go to www.michigan.gov/ag.

