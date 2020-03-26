Nessel joins attorneys general calling on Amazon, Whole Foods to provide paid leave during coronavirus crisis

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a group of other attorneys general who are asking Amazon and Whole Foods to give paid sick and family leave to their employees during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from Nessel's office.

In a letter sent to the companies, the attorneys general are asking that Amazon and Whole Foods provide paid leave as required under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was put in place by Congress on March 19, the attorney general's office said.

“Federal law provides certain guidelines for paid leave, and employers have an obligation to abide by those rules,” Nessel said. “Moreover, considering grocery stores are one of the places being frequented by consumers, extra precautions should be taken into account.”

In their letter, the attorneys general say the recent offer from Whole Foods and its owner Amazon providing two weeks of paid leave to employees who are diagnosed with coronavirus or have been placed in quarantine is far less than was the Families First Act requires, according to Nessel's office. The letter asks that Whole Foods and Amazon adopt requirements in the act for smaller employers and provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave for workers who need to stay home to care for children, themselves, or a family member who has coronavirus or is quarantined.

Under the act, the attorney general's office said employers with fewer than 500 people must give two weeks of fully paid time off to full and part-time workers to self-quarantine, seek preventative care or get treatment for coronavirus.

To read the full letter, click here.

To view the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, click here.

