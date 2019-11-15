Nessel cracksdown on illegal robocalls

State Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her plan to crack down on robocalls.

The Attorney General is working with the Federal Trade Commission and FCC, along with a few other businesses to start an initiative to track down scam calls.

"Established monitored phone lines in our office that will be staffed by skilled investigators to target the illegal robo-callers that are spamming our state residents," Nessel said.

Nessel expressed that Michigan residents have been receiving 1.3 billion robocalls in 2019 and that she believes it's time to take action.

"We'll be working with our partners in the legislature to create new laws that ensure accountability and liability for those making those calls," Nessel said.

Lansing resident Robert Smith said the robocalls are beginning to get out of hand.

"With the technology we have now everything is traceable," Smith said. "I think we should get to the bottom of this or at least try to get to the bottom of this before it gets out of hand."

Amy Meldrum is concerned for senior citizens who face this issue.

"Especially for people like maybe the elderly or different parts of our community, I think they can effect them because some of them can be kind of scary you know some of the calls," Meldrum said.

Another resident feels that the robocall crackdown might work for a while, but it won't last.

"Maybe for a period until a new loop hole is discovered and then we got to sit down and talk about something else," Cory Wilburn said.

Nessel urged Michigan residents to report all illegal robocalls to her office by filing a complaint on the new one-stop online website for all information about illegal robocalls at mi.gov/robocalls, or by calling 877-765-8388.

