Nessel: Not enough being done to help Michigan's African Americans

In addition to the extended Stay at Home order, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she's created a task force to look into the racial disparities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dana Nessel went to Twitter demanding action from lawmakers to protect African Americans from the Coronavirus.

Michigan is one of several states were black patients are making up a disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths.

That led to a pretty angry reaction from Attorney General Dana Nessel Wednesday.

"I've been really upset, frustrated and despondent about the incredible loss of lives that we're seeing," Nessel told News 10 Thursday in a Zoom Interview.

Michigan's Black community accounts for 34% of COVID-19 cases and 40% of deaths while making up only 14% of the state's population.

Those numbers may even be worse; the race of a quarter of the 1,076 virus-related deaths in our state is still unknown.

Nessel says not enough is being done.

"I hope people can appreciate how frustrating it is for me when we see person after person after person who is falling to this virus."

It's close to home for Nessel, who lives in Wayne County -- which accounts for almost 20% of Michigan's COVID-19 deaths.

"I know whole families that are on ventilators right now."

State Representative Sarah Anthony says it's the same in Ingham County.

"When America gets the cold, Black America gets the flu," Anthony said.

Nessel and Anthony say the short term solution is getting Personal Protective Equipment to disparaged areas.

"We really have to focus our attention on the communities that are most becoming infected and the most people are dying," said Nessel.

There are lawmakers with plans for longer term solutions as well; Nessel says she's fighting to keep the Affordable Care Act from being repealed.

"We are talking about almost a million people that will lose their health insurance," said Nessel.

Anthony hopes legislators can address disparities even after the pandemic.

"I want to make sure that we are not just talking the talk during a global pandemic, but that we are also walking the walk when it comes time for actually allocating resources for our hardest hit communities," said Anthony.