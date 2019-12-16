Neighbors say group of boys are abusing animals

A cat is battered and bruised so badly scared that it won't come out of hiding.

Now, it's owner is demanding justice.

A neighbor said she watched in horror as a group of boys threw the cat in the air. She says this isn't the first time animals have been abused in Lansing's Mill Pond mobile home park, but this time--there was a witness.

"Well I came out and I heard some commotion out front...and I came around in front of my trailer and I saw four boys out here."

The woman, who says she saw the attack, wants to remain anonymous but thought it was important to speak out.

"And one of them yelled 'throw it in the air' and I saw one of the other ones coming out of the neighbor's yard with something in his hands. Next thing I know he threw a cat in the air."

She was shocked as they let the cat hit the ground on its side.

"I went off on them. I just told them I didn't ever want to see that again and that it was animal abuse and they were going to get in trouble for it."

The group of four boys took off down the street. The cat's owner, Christina Sanchez says the cat, Jezebel, likes to go outside occasionally, but now she's hesitant. Jezebel has some pretty serious injuries.

"Her tongue is purple and it's really fat and swollen. It looks like she bit her tongue a few times. She is limping on her back right leg. I was pretty shocked, I was angry, I didn't feel safe with living here," Sanchez said.

Jezebel is eating now, but still terrified. Sanchez says she has been hiding since the attack. The neighborhood hopes whoever did this gets caught, or at the very least stops hurting animals there.

"I just want these boys to realize what they're doing and I hope that they learn a lesson from this," Sanchez said. "I want them to get caught so they can understand the harm that they are causing to all these animals because it's not mine who's getting attacked."

"I just hope we find out who these kids are...parents need to have better control over their kids," the neighbor added.

News 10 reached out to both animal control and the Lansing Police Department. We'll let you know when we get a response.

The maximum penalty for killing or torturing an animal is up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

