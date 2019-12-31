Neighbors react to murder investigation in Morrice

Neighbors are speaking out about the Morrice-area man police say killed 25-year old Kevin Bacon.

Mark Latunski was charged with open murder and mutilation of a human body on Monday after police found Bacon's body in his home over the weekend.

John Roys lives next door to where it all happened and says the town is shaken.

"Morrice ain't that big a town. You blink you miss it," said Roys.

Micheal Parks, who lives down the block agreed and added that not much happens in the small town.

"We're all just farmers and deer hunters, so it's quiet," said Parks. "We moved from Atlanta and I thought we were going to get away from the crowds and all this kind of stuff, but I guess you never know who your neighbors are," said Parks.

Parks found out a lot about his neighbor Michael Latunski back in November when a man running from his house showed up at Park's front door.

"About 4 in the afternoon a kid showed up pounding on my door screaming hysterically, making a lot of noise," said Parks. "He had a rag over his mouth where he was bleeding from his face and the phone to his ear and my dog started barking. I ran to the door and I'm like, what's the matter because he was just screaming hysterically help me, help me, help me."

He says the 29-year-old was wearing nothing but a leather kilt and was later joined by Latunski.

"A gentleman gets out of a truck in my driveway and he's wearing the same type of getup that this kid is, which is a leather skirt and these leather belts, and no shoes, no shirt, and it's really cold out and very strange," said Parks.

That was Latunski's first run-in with his neighbor accused of killing and mutilating Bacon's body. Parks says the whole town is talking about the tragedy.

"Mostly shock and awe that something like this can happen in their small town," said Parks.

Jamie Arnold, Latunski's estranged husband says he was shocked as well.

"This is not the man I fell in love with and married five years ago. This is a monster. This is somebody I don't know. This is someone I don't recognize," said Arnold.

Roys has lived in the neighborhood and has known Latunski for years.

"The police asked me if he was capable. I said I don't think so, but you never know," said Roys.

Police investigated the November incident involving the man that showed up to Park's residence, but no charges were filed. Latunski is faces up to life in prison if convicted.

