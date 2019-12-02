Need to know as recreational pot shops open

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Michigan.

But that doesn't mean its available everywhere.

The only location in Michigan right now that is doing this is Ann Arbor.

There are three shops there that are open and selling.

It doesn't look like recreational pot shops are coming to mid-Michigan.

Many areas in Ingham, Eaton,and Clinton counties have opted out of recreational marijuana businesses.

However, the city of Lansing and East Lansing have said they will allow recreational marijuana sales but did not say when.

One store owner is hoping more businesses will opt in.

Omar Hishmeh,CEO of Exclusive said,"We did great our first hour especially with the rules and regulations with the state being only able to transfer product at 10 o'clock. I hope that it stays busy but I would love to see other dispensaries go recreational and you know kind of spread the love."

According to the Marijuana regulatory Agency , there are over 30 pending licenses in Michigan with about a dozen more expected to be licensed by the new year.

Recreational marijuana was made legal over a year ago.

A few reminders now that recreational marijuana is selling in stores now:

Users cannot consume recreational marijuana in public.

Legally a person can have up to 2.5 ounces on their person and in their car.

But no one is allowed to consume recreational marijuana while in a car.

A lot of people are also gearing up for pot sales in Illinois.

Homeowners are allowed to have up to 10 ounces in their homes.

Starting on the first of the new year 29 licensed pot shops will sell recreational marijuana.

Most medical marijuana dispensaries in the state are in Detroit.

The motor city has delayed recreational sales there until the end of next month.