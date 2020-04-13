Need something to do with the kids? Try these science experiments

If you're looking for a way to entertain the kids and have them try their hand at some fun experiments, we've got just the thing for you!

Meteorologist Claire Cameron hosts a science class LIVE at 10 a.m. on the News 10 Facebook page on Tuesday and Thursdays.

You can check out past experiments below:

Easy lava lamp

Tornado in a bottle

'Walking rainbow' experiment

Shaving cream rain cloud

Have an idea for an experiment? Follow Claire on Facebook and let her know!

