Need help feeding Fido? Pet food banks available in mid-Michigan

If you need help providing food for your pet during the coronavirus pandemic, there are several options available in mid-Michigan.

Meridian Township just announced a pet food bank available on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

It's a collaboration between the Okemos Community Church Food Pantry, the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter, and The Cat Ambassador.

Food is available Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Okemos Community Church, 4734 Okemos Rd., and Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Central Park Pavilion, 5151 Marsh Rd.

Food will be delivered by cart to your car and social distancing is mandatory, according to the township.

If you would like to donate food, donations can be dropped off at the donation bin at the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter, 600 Buhl St., in Mason.

Pet Supplies Plus and Pet Smart also have donation bins at their Okemos locations, but for safety reasons only items purchased from their store can be placed in their donation bins, according to a news release.

Bags of cat food (3.5 or 4 lbs preferred) or dog food can be made either in store or online. If you order online, you should include instructions for that food to be donated into a donation bin. To donate funds to the non-profits, you should visit the stores' websites.

The Capital Area Humane Society and The Humane Society of the United States are also providing service to pet owners in need.

For Pet Food Bank pick-up, contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060. To coordinate a delivery, contact East Lansing District Leader of The Humane Society of the United States at 517-331-3131.

