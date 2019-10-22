Need a Halloween costume? We've got some ideas...

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - Do you need a costume for a Halloween party but you're on a budget?
MyBankTransfer.com, a financial comparison site, has put out a list of 7 inexpensive, yet creative costumes for you to check out.
Be Nickelback -
• Items needed: A nickel
• Cost: $.05
• Just tape a nickel to your back.
Or be a quarterback -
• Items needed: A quarter and a football (optional)
• Cost: $.25
• Tape a quarter to your back.
How about a piece of Gum?
• Items needed: Shoe, tape and piece of gum
• Cost: $2 (or a pack of gum)
• Place a piece of gum to a shoe and attach it to your costume so the show is sticking to you.
Need more creativity?
Try being the Black Eyed Peas -
• Items needed: White shirt, paint or duct tape and black eye shadow
• Cost: $16 ($5 for duct tape or paint, $5 for a plain shirt at a craft or big box store and $6 for black eye shadow)
• Tape or paint three letter “Ps” to the shirt! Use black eye shadow to give yourself a black eye. Done.
Or a babysitter -
• Items needed: Doll and fishing line or string
• Cost: up to $13 ($3 for string/fishing line and $10 for a doll, or you can use your children’s doll for free)
• Attach the doll to your backside and when people ask you what you are - sit. (Okay to groan here...)
You could be a Party Animal -
• Items needed: streamers, balloons and animal mask
• Cost: $16 ($10 for mask, $3 for balloons and $3 for streamers)
• Pick a solid color to wear, cover yourself in the party favors and wear the mask. Get it?
Or take home the top prize with Raining Cats & Dogs -
• Items needed: umbrella, cat/dog stuffed animals and fishing line or string
• Cost: up to $25 ($10 for an umbrella, $3 for string/fishing line and $10 for stuffed animals at the dollar store or FREE if you use your children’s stuffed animals and an umbrella you already own)
• Tie the stuffed animals to the string and attach to the umbrella. Ta-da!
Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.