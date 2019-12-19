Nearly half of the U.S. population will be obese by the year 2030

West Virginia's adult obesity is tied with Mississippi as the highest in the nation, according to the annual State of Obesity report released Thursday. (MGN image)
Nearly half of the U.S. population will be obese by the year 2030.
That's according to a new Harvard study based on data from more than six million adults.
Researchers project obesity rates will range from 35% in some states to almost 60% in others.
About a quarter of Americans are estimated to have severe obesity.
In fact, severe obesity is likely to become the most common BMI category among women, African Americans and low income adults.
