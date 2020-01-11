Bad weather causing power outages

Power outages are being reported by Consumers Energy and the BWL.

The BWL is reporting a power outage near the Capital Region Airport and along N. Waverly Road. The outage is estimated to 1,913 customers and is expected to be fixed by 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage was a car crash into a pole.

UPDATE: As of 1:30 all power has been restored to BWL customers.

Consumers Energy is reporting an outage in Riley Township that is effecting 67 people. The outage was first reported at 1:30 and is expected to be fixed by 7 p.m.

A smaller outage is being reported by Consumers Energy near Potterville with about 20 people effected. That is expected to be fixed by 6:45 p.m.

