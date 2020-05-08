Nearly 1 in 5 US kids are obese, according to latest data

Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. kids are obese. That's according to the latest national data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings come from a gold-standard health survey that measures participants’ height and weight.

The latest numbers come from surveys done in 2017 and 2018, when more than 2,800 U.S. children participated. It found just over 19% of kids ages 2 to 19 were obese. That’s up slightly from the 18.5% in the 2015-2016 national survey.

One expert worries that kids are getting even less exercise during the current coronavirus pandemic, and that could make the obesity trend even worse in the future.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.