UPDATE: Natural gas line leaking in Lansing neighborhood

The Lansing Fire Department and Consumers Energy are working to contain a leaking natural gas line near Kalamazoo Street and Clemens Avenue.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Tobin told News 10 someone hit the gas line while digging in the area around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He said less than a dozen people have been forced to leave their homes as of 3 p.m.

Terry DeDoes, a spokesman for Consumers Energy, said the area of Clemens Avenue will be closed to traffic until 7:30 p.m.

DeDoes told News 10 people who live in the 30 to 40 homes who were impacted should be able to get back into their homes in about 20 to 30 minutes. The spokesman said residents had to evacuate this afternoon after the gas line broke.

DeDoes said the City of Lansing brought a bus to the neighborhood to pick up people who had to evacuate the area.

Once the gas line is repaired, Consumers Energy will check each home in the area to make sure the air quality is safe, DeDoes said.

