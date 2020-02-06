Nationwide vape bans now in effect

The nationwide ban on the sale of some e-cigarette flavors is now in effect.

Sales of fruit and mint flavors, which can appeal to teenagers, are included in the federal ban.

In addition to the flavors, sales of vaping devices that use prefilled pods or cartridges will no longer be allowed.

While considered a step toward prevention amid a vaping epidemic among teenagers, some say it's not enough and teens will continue to find ways to vape and get a nicotine fix.

