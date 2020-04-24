Nations back UN plan to speed wide rollout of COVID response

World leaders are rallying around the United Nations for an initiative to help the most vulnerable countries gain access to vaccines, diagnostics and treatment tools for the coronavirus as they emerge.

The show of unity Friday for the U.N. and the World Health Organization for the effort to develop and deploy tools against the COVID-19 comes as the U.S. administration has criticized WHO’s response to the outbreak.

A WHO document said the “Access to COVID-19 Tools”, or ACT, Accelerator aims to help develop tools “in record time and at record scale and access” to save millions of lives, trillions of dollars, and return to a sense of normalcy to the world.

