National UAW-Ford Council Votes on Proposed Tentative Agreement, Sends for Ratification Vote

The National UAW-Ford Council convened today and voted to send the proposed "Hourly Tentative Agreement" with Ford Motor Company for a ratification vote of UAW members, according to a release from the UAW.

Local Unions will now hold informational meetings followed by ratification votes at all Ford local unions.

This is to start on November 4 with all local votes due into Detroit on November 15.

“This contract provides over $6 Billion in new product investment creating and retaining over 8500 jobs. We are proud that UAW-Ford members through this contract will continue to be the largest U.S. auto workforce and build the most products here at home,” said Rory Gamble, UAW Vice President and Director of the UAW-Ford Department.

“This contract reflects the hard work, sacrifice and quality work of UAW members as they lead the U.S. auto industry.”

Gamble said there are significant gains in the agreement including a pathway for full-time temporary workers to full-time status; a pathway for all current Ford UAW members to full pay; holding the line on health care costs; and significant job security gains.

“UAW Ford members have created an environment for growth in products and jobs, and a serious commitment by Ford Motor Company to grow their footprint right here in the U.S.,” said Gary Jones, President of the UAW.

“This contract continues a strong pattern that gives all workers a path to traditional wages and maintains the job security and benefits our members deserve.”

The National UAW-Ford Council consists of Ford local leaders nationwide.

