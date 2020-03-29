Sunday is National Mom and Pop Business Owners day.

It might be challenging to show support to small businesses nowadays, but it is important to do.

According to the U.S. Small business administration, there are more than 27 million small businesses in the country.

They are very important to the U.S. economy.

Many may be closed now because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Only essential businesses are to remain open.

amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Anyone looking to support a small business can buy a gift card online.

