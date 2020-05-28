National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard as looting broke out in St. Paul and a wounded Minneapolis braced for more violence over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody.

Rioting on Wednesday and Thursday reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles.

It was the second consecutive night of violent protests following the death of Floyd, who gasped for breath during a Monday arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be heard pleading that he can’t breathe until he slowly stops talking and moving.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.