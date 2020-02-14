National Border Patrol Council meets with President Trump at the White House

The National Border Patrol Council attended a White House meeting Friday with President Trump, where he addressed rank-and-file agents and their families.

NBPC President Brandon Judd talks to Gray DC at the White House about issues impacting rank-and-file border agents this year. (Source: Gray DC)

The NBPC represents approximately 18,000 rank-and-file border patrol agents across the country. Members and families were in Washington, D.C this week for their annual meeting where they participate in educational seminars and training.

Gray DC met with President Brandon Judd and Vice Presidents Art Del Cueto and Hector Garza at the White House to discuss the meeting and other issues relevant to border patrol agents.

