Mid-Michigan takes actions against coronavirus

The coronavirus has made its way into the Midwest and people are getting prepared for what could come.

Several people are stocking up on supplies, businesses are making plans to work from home and universities are transitioning to online-only classes.

On Tuesday night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency after two cases of coronavirus were found in Michigan.

One case of the coronavirus was confirmed in a female Oakland County resident who had a recent history of international travel.

Another case was confirmed in a male Wayne County resident who had a history of domestic travel.

The state lab tested them, but the samples need to go to the CDC for official confirmation.

The governor said the virus has the potential to impact everyone's lives.

“We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “I have declared a state of emergency to harness all of our resources across state government to slow the spread of the virus and protect families. It’s crucial that all Michiganders continue to take preventative measures to lower their risk, and to share this information with their friends, family, and co-workers.”

One patient is being treated at U of M and is in stable condition, according to the hospital.

Governor Whitmer has created several task forces aimed at combating the virus.

Her office said the four task forces are:

1. The COVID-19 Task Force on State Operations, covering all aspects of state operations, including employment and facilities;

2. The COVID-19 Task Force on Health and Human Services, covering the provision of medical and human services, including protecting the healthcare workforce;

3. The COVID-19 Task Force on Education, covering K-12 public schools and universities and colleges; and

4. The COVID-19 Task Force on Economy/Workforce, covering general economic impact, workforce, supply chain, business continuity, and related issues.

Meridian Township has also created a task force for the coronavirus.

The township's website indicates the focus of the Meridian COVID-19 Task Force is to "deliver basic emergency services" including police, fire, medical response, water and wastewater if there is a coronavirus outbreak in the area.

On Tuesday morning, Michigan State University made the decision to transition all of it's classes to online-only until Monday, April 20. The university said an individual linked to campus is being monitored for the coronavirus.

"The campus will remain open during this period. However, the university is evaluating large events already scheduled, many that are associated with outside groups and organizations. We will provide more information soon and urge everyone to consider the health implications of large gatherings and evaluate the essential nature of the events. We will not be scheduling new events with more than 100 individuals in a confined space during for this time period unless there are special circumstances," President Samuel Stanley said in a statement.

A couple of hours later, Central Michigan University made the decision to switch to online-only classes. The university said the transition will happen after spring break through March 20.

The university said residence halls will remain closed for all but international students and student-athletes until Sunday, March 22 at 9 a.m. However, the university said the East Community(Celani, Emmons, Fabiano, Herrig, Saxe and Woldt Halls) graduate housing, Northwest Apartments and Kewadin Village will remain open for students already on campus.

In Eaton Rapids, a staff member is being quarantined at home for 14 days after showing up to work following a trip to Italy.

Eaton Rapids Public Schools said the risk of students catching the coronavirus from the staff member is low.

That's not stopping some parents from pulling their kids from school.

"I took my lunch break and decided to come pick him up," said Cheyenne Thomas.

Thomas was one of many parents picking their kids up early from Greyhound Intermediate Tuesday.

Thomas said she was worried about her son bringing the virus home to younger siblings.

The Michigan Department of Corrections(MDOC) said it is taking a series of measures to protect its staff, the prison population and the community against coronavirus.

The MDOC said anyone coming into the prison facility will be asked a series of screening questions and might have their temperature checked before being allowed into the prison.

The MDOC said the policy stands for all staff, visitors, volunteers and contractors.

The coronavirus has also impacted sports events.

The MHSAA announced the post-season basketball tournaments will continue as scheduled.

“The MHSAA is working with state and local health authorities to monitor the developing COVID-19 situation in Michigan. At this time, all MHSAA postseason tournament events will be played as scheduled. We encourage people to follow the CDC guidance regarding hand-washing, personal hygiene and staying home when sick. We are continually monitoring this situation. If it becomes necessary to make adjustments to MHSAA tournament events, decisions will be made to ensure a healthy and safe environment for everyone involved.”

Michigan is not the only state to declare a state of emergency. In fact, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency earlier this week. He also asked that no spectators come to indoor games tweeting, "ATHLETICS: For indoor events, we are asking for no events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game. Right now, outdoor events can continue. #COVID19."

Several events are taking place in the state of Ohio including the MAC Tournament in Cleveland, the First Four in Dayton and the 1st and 2nd-round games in the NCAA Tournament, which is also happening in Cleveland.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed three cases of coronavirus leading Gov. DeWine to announce a state of emergency.

The MAC has released a statement on its website regarding its "Restricted Attendance Policy."

In the statement, MAC said, "only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted for attendance for the tournaments."

Music festivals such as Coachella have also been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said via Twitter that COVID-19 was the first type of coronavirus to cause a pandemic.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly," Tedros said. “It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”

The World Health Organization considers a pandemic the worldwide spread of a new disease for which most people do not have immunity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said pandemic diseases are new global viruses able to easily infect people and “spread from person to person in an efficient and sustained way.”

The assessment comes as Italy is weighing even tighter restrictions on daily life and has announced billions in financial relief to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus.

Premier Giuseppe Conte says he will consider requests to toughen an already extraordinary lockdown.

The hardest-hit region of Lombardy is pushing for a shutdown of nonessential businesses and public transportation on top of travel and social restrictions.

The death toll in Italy has risen to 631.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has told a U.S. House committee that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse.

CDC Director Robert Redfield reports that U.S. virus deaths now up to 31 and confirmed cases are over 1,000.

The CDC is also awarding over $560 million to state and local jurisdictions to support efforts in tackling the coronavirus.

"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Donald Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy."

As the coronavirus continues to spread, companies are figuring out how to handle sick leave.

Walmart is enacting an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that allows them to take time off without penalty if they fear the spread of a new virus.

Employees will receive up to two weeks' pay if they are diagnosed with coronavirus or forced to quarantine, the company stated.

Walmart will allow its employees to not be penalized for taking time off if they feel uncomfortable working because of fear of the spreading new virus.

The nation’s largest private employer said Tuesday that a worker at its store in Cynthiana, Kentucky, tested positive for the COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The worker is receiving medical care and her condition is improving, according to an internal memo.

The retailer consulted with state and local health experts after learning of the case, reinforced its cleaning and sanitizing protocol, and the store remains open after Walmart conferred with the state government.

Other nationwide chains, including Apple and Olive Garden parent company Darden Restaurants, announced changes to their paid sick leave policies.

Darden stated Monday it would become one of the first restaurant chains to offer up to 40 hours of paid sick leave annually to hourly employees, The Washington Post reported.

Apple said it would provide unlimited paid leave to employees, including those at is retail stores, who display symptoms similar to COVID-19. Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft also said they would provide 14 days of sick pay to drivers who were infected with the virus or quarantined.

Creating a vaccine for the virus is in the works.

Emergent BioSolutions is working with Novavax to develop the vaccine.

The company along with a facility in Lansing told the federal government it was capable of handling a vaccine.

"For 21 years our mission has been to protect and enhance life. We do that by partnering with the U.S. government and allied nations. Our focus has been on public health threats and emerging infectious diseases," said Dino Muzzin, Emergent BioSolutions Senior Vice President of Manufacturing.

To monitor global cases for the virus, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.