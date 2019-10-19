Nassar survivor honored as mother of the year

A Larry Nassar survivor was named "mother of the year" by a volunteer organization dedicated to helping mothers struggling with postpartum depression.

In January 2018, while 8 months pregnant with her firstborn child, Marta Stern stood in front of the world and testified as a Larry Nassar survivor.

"Your treatments became the same each time. I would come in lay on the table and you would digitally penetrate me until I was sore," said Stern.

The soon-to-be mom bravely shared her story with the hope of making the world a better place for daughter, but the trauma from reliving the experience caused complications in her pregnancy followed by severe postpartum depression.

"When they put the baby on my chest I remember thinking, 'oh dear god take her away. I don't want to hold her,' and that's not an experience a mom should ever have," said Stern.

Stern credits much of her recovery to Donna, the MomsBloom volunteer sent to help her.

Now the mom of a todder, Stern realizes there will never be a cure to the trauma.

"Every day I ask her, 'can I wash your bottom?' because I want her to know from this age about consent and about her boundries and what makes her feel safe and what doesn't make her feel safe. It's every detail of every day that impacts me as a mother," said Stern.

