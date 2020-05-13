Nassar-related case dismissed against ex-university chief

A judge dismissed criminal charges Wednesday against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon arising from the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.

Simon was ordered to trial last year on charges that she lied to police about her knowledge of a sexual misconduct complaint against Nassar, who was a campus doctor and now is serving decades in prison. She was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.

But Eaton County Judge John Maurer dismissed the case.

“The prosecution did not provide evidence sufficient to give a reasonable person probable cause that Dr. Simon knew during her 2018 interview that her purported knowledge in 2014 of Dr. Nassar’s name and the ‘nature’ and ‘substance’ of the complaint against him” were relevant, the judge said.

Simon appeared virtually in court last week. Her lawyer said he was hoping the case would get thrown out due to inconsistencies in Judge Julie Reincke's rulings. Her legal team argues that Reincke was, "not objective and ignored an absence of evidence."

"In short, we did not get a fair shake," said Silver. "Dr. Simon did not get a fair preliminary exam because she did not get what the Michigan Supreme Court said she was entitled to."

In October 2019, Reincke ordered Simon to stand trial, saying there is probable cause that she "concealed information with the intent to deceive."

That information was regarding whether or not the president of the university was aware that Nassar had been under investigation in 2014 when a med student, Amanda Thomashow, came forward about the abuse. Simon said she was aware that a sports medicine doctor was investigated, but not who or why.

"When asked if you were aware of any investigation involving Larry Nassar prior to 2016 you falsely or misleadingly said that 'I was aware that in 2014 there was a sports med doc who was subject to an investigation' when in fact you knew it was Larry Nassar who was the subject of 2014 Title IX investigations," Reincke said in November.

However, documents from May 2014, discovered by detectives showed Simon and an advisor discussed Nassar and the sexual assault investigation -- and yet, the doctor was cleared by the MSU's Internal Office that same year.

