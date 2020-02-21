Names released for LSD Superintendent position

The Michigan Association of School Boards released a statement on Friday listing the final candidates for the Lansing Schools Superintendent job.

They are:

- Bob Behnke, M.A., Superintendent, Adrian Public Schools, MI

- Shaun Black, Ph.D., Ass't Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District, MI

- Benjamin Edmondson, Ed.D., Executive Vice President, High Scope Educational Research Foundation, Superintendent (former), Ypsilanti Community Schools, MI

- Johnny Edwards, Director of Secondary Education, Kalamazoo Public Schools, MI

- Venessa Keesler, Ph.D., Deputy Superintendent, Michigan Department of Education, MI

- Benjamin Shuldiner, Ed.D., Distinguished Lecturer, Hunter College, City University of New York, NY, HS Principal (former), New York City Dept. of Education, NY

- Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, Ph.D., Ass't Professor Educational Leadership, The College of St. Rose, New York, NY, Superintendent (former) City School District of Albany, New York, NY

The release says the posting for the position closed on February 11, 2020 and 39 people applied.

The next step in the process are first round interviews with the 7 candidates.

Gabrielle Lawrence, president of the Lansing School Board, said the district is looking forward to finding someone for the job.

"We are just really excited about finding the right person who is going to work with our district and continue the great work that we have going on," Lawrence said.

The search comes after the position opened up last year with the retirement of Yvonne Camal Cannul. Deputy Superintendent Mark Coscarella was named acting superintendent and was considered a leading candidate for the job until a News 10 investigation uncovered allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed students to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

Coscarella asked to be placed on voluntary paid non-disciplinary leave until further notice while the investigation and search to replace retiring Canul was completed. Although he is on paid leave, Coscarella is still employed as the deputy superintendent of the Lansing School District.

The results of the investigation into Coscarella have not yet been released.

Sam Sinicropi has been serving as interim Superintendent since Jan. 1, 2020.

Sinicropi is a veteran administrator within the Lansing School District and has also served as a superintendent in the state of Michigan, according to the Lansing School District.

VIEW the superintendent search timeline here.

