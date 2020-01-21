Naloxone implant to save lives

A Northwestern University professor has developed an implantable device to help with the opioid crisis here in the state of Michigan.

Naloxone is a drug being administered by first responders to immediately reverse the effect of a drug overdose.

"Typically, opioid users are alone when they overdose," said John Rogers, a Northwestern professor of Biomedical Engineering.

Professor Rogers and his team at Northwestern, along with a team from Washington University are developing the implant, which is smaller than a pacemaker. The implant would administer Naloxone when it senses a person is overdosing.

"We can sense when there is the onset of respiratory failure associated with an overdose. When we sense that is happening, then the we, as in the device, automatically releases the Naloxone," Rogers said.

The device doesn't just deliver Naloxone. It will also make a cell phone call to first responders to come help the person who's overdosing.

The idea won a grant of $10 million from the National Institutes of Health as the feds hope to find a solution to the opioid crisis.

"We know that many people, who have actually achieved recovery had failed repeatedly before they do so, so if it does save lives in the process, that's great," said Dr. Gregory Teas, Amita Addiction specialist.

Dr. Teas said it's unclear exactly how the new technology would be used.

"The question is who would be receiving it. It would have to be people who acknowledge that they have an illness who perhaps have failed at other stages," Dr. Teas said.

Critics say that the implant could encourage risky behavior. Professor Rogers said it is a valid concern, but offered this analogy.

"You could ask the question 'do airbags in cars lead to more aggressive driver behavior?' I don't think so," Rogers said.

Under the National Institutes of Health grant, animal testing will begin next month and the Northwestern Team is aiming for human clinical trials within three years.

