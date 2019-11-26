NYPD: Balloons a "game day decision"

A decision on whether the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will have balloons this year might be made just moments before the parade.

Weather could stop the iconic balloons from appearing in the parade.

Severe wind conditions are expected in the "Big Apple" on Thursday.

City rules state the balloons can not fly in sustained winds that exceed 23 miles per hour.

Wind gusts over 34 miles per hour would sideline the balloons.

As of now, the forecast for sustained winds do not exceed the regulations, but gusts do.

On Tuesday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) explained how they will make this decision.

"We had the same concerns last year, it's going to be a game day decision. We have supervisors assigned to each one of the 16 character balloons that are trained. We have seven anemometers throughout the route that will determine the wind gusts, regarding the height of each one of the balloons. Does anyone want me to say it again? Anemometer. Anemometer! So we can go from 10 feet high to 50 feet high depending on the wind gusts that the devices inform us about," NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison said.

You can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade beginning at 9 a.m.

