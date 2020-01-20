NY Times endorses Klobuchar, Warren in Democratic contest for president

The New York Times has endorsed not one but two candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar from the party’s moderate wing and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren from its progressive wing.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., from left, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., greet each other before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The paper said Sunday it had chosen the two most effective candidates from the moderate and progressive sides of the party — without stating a preference for either approach.

In passing over former Vice President Joe Biden, the paper cited his age and occasional gaffes. He and Sen. Bernie Sanders are in their 70s and face stiff competition in the early voting states that could block their paths to the nomination.

They’re locked in tight, four-way races in Iowa and New Hampshire with Warren and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The presidential candidates spent the weekend grappling with how to address questions surrounding sexism and gender bias as they sought to balance support for women against concerns of a political blowback.

Businessman Andrew Yang said that the country “is deeply misogynist” while billionaire Tom Steyer said that systemic sexism exists but he hopes that half of America is not misogynistic.

Sanders appeared to downplay the problem of sexism in politics suggesting the challenges women face are similar to those he faces running for president at the age of 78.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.