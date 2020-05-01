NMU will welcome students back to campus in fall

Northern Michigan University in the Upper Peninsula said the fall term will open with classes on campus. NMU in Marquette is one of the first state universities to declare plans for the next school year. Trustees approved the plan Thursday. Colleges and universities emptied early because of the coronavirus and turned to online instruction. NMU President Fritz Erickson says “every precaution” will be taken to protect students and staff. NMU has 7,600 undergraduate students. The Upper Peninsula has not been hit as hard by the coronavirus as other areas of Michigan.

