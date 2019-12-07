NICU families receive homemade blankets

On Saturday morning, Sparrow warmly welcomed the gift of blankets for their Regional Neonatal Intensive care unit.

Now Sparrow's youngest and tiniest patients will be able to use them in the hospital.

Plus, their parents can take them home for their newborn's first weeks outside the hospital setting.

Ford Motor employees in Detroit started making these homemade blankets before Thanksgiving and just now finished.

"It's something that we like doing to give back to the community because kids are just, you know, so precious to us all and to make this a little bit easier for the journey for the kids and the parents that were in the neonatal unit," said Mararet Ristola, a Ford Motor Company Engineer.

This is the first time Ford donated blankets to Sparrow. Ford even packed up the gift bags for the families receiving. Each gift basket has baby blanket, bib and onesie.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

