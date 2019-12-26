N.C. rescue cat garners national attention for resemblance to Baby Yoda

A cat that was found by a volunteer at the Humane Society of Rowan County has garnered national attention for her striking resemblance to the Star Wars character “Baby Yoda.”

According to the Facebook page for “Baby Yoda Cat,” the volunteer brought the cat to Cabarrus Animal Hospital on Dec. 15.

The cat’s name is Joy and she is currently under the medical supervision of Dr. Alisha Kidwell and is being fostered by Cabarrus Animal Hospital employee, Jana Aviles.

Joy is being treated for a deep wound around her neck, as well as an upper respiratory infection. A post on the Facebook page says that Joy also came in with some hair loss due to previous wounds, fleas and intestinal parasites.

“Baby Yoda Cat may have a long road to recovery, so please follow this page for updates!,” the post read.

The cat has grabbed the attention of national media outlets as she was recently featured on Good Morning America.

“Baby Yoda Cat plans to be a spokes kitty for all of the homeless animals around the world that are being euthanized in animal shelters due to lack of homes,” the Facebook post read.”

Jane Hartness from the Humane Society of Rowan County says they have gotten applications from all over the world to adopt Joy, but says they are not seriously considering any of the applications as they want to keep Joy in the local area. The Humane Society does, however, currently have three viable adoption candidates for Joy.

Joy’s recovery will be expensive and if you would like to donate to the recovery fund you can mail donations to the Humane Society of Rowan County at PO Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145. The Humane Society asks that you put a note that the money is for Joy. Also, if you’re okay with the money going to another animal’s recovery, please put that in a note.

