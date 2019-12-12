NBC to host upcoming Democratic debate

NBC reported on Thursday that the network will be carrying one of the next Democratic debates.

NBC News and MSNBC will host the ninth debate in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19, 2020.

The DNC announced the details for four debates to take place early winter.

They will be on the following dates and networks:

January 14 - CNN

February 7 - ABC

February 19 - WILX

and

February 25 on CBS News

They are also saying that each debate will not only be live on television, but also live streamed on the Internet.

The moderators, formats, and qualifications for the candidates has not yet been announced.

This debate will be the 9th of the 10 scheduled so far.

