NBA All-Stars to wear Kobe’s No. 24 and Gianna’s No. 2

Coming to the NBA All-Star Game: No. 24, Giannis Antetokounmpo and No. 2, LeBron James.

As part of what will be a long series of tributes to Kobe Bryant, as well as his daughter Gianna, the NBA announced Friday that every player on Team Giannis will wear 24 on their jerseys at this year’s All-Star Game Feb. 16 in Chicago and every player on Team LeBron will wear 2.

Kobe Bryant spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, wore No. 2 on her jersey.

