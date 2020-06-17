NASA's next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus

This photo provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech in June 2020 shows a 3-by-5-inch (8-by-13-centimeter) aluminum plate between the wheels at center and right, which commemorates the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and pays tribute to the perseverance of healthcare workers around the world, attached to the Perseverance Mars rover, in Pasadena, Calif. NASA is pressing ahead with a July 20 launch, despite the pandemic. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
By  | 
Posted:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA's next Mars rover is honoring all the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. With just another month until liftoff, the space agency on Wednesday revealed a commemorative plate attached to the rover. The small black and white plate shows planet Earth atop a staff entwined with a serpent, a symbol of the health care community. Deputy project manager Matt Wallace says medical workers have inspired the Mars mission team throughout the pandemic. He's hoping this special plate _ and the entire Mars mission _ will inspire health care workers in return. The rover, named Perseverance, is scheduled to launch July 20 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 