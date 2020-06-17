NASA's next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus

NASA's next Mars rover is honoring all the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. With just another month until liftoff, the space agency on Wednesday revealed a commemorative plate attached to the rover. The small black and white plate shows planet Earth atop a staff entwined with a serpent, a symbol of the health care community. Deputy project manager Matt Wallace says medical workers have inspired the Mars mission team throughout the pandemic. He's hoping this special plate _ and the entire Mars mission _ will inspire health care workers in return. The rover, named Perseverance, is scheduled to launch July 20 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)