Music & Medicine

New research reveals a combination of medicine and music can help people recovering from a heart attack.

The study conducted in Serbia included 350 patients.

Half underwent standard treatment, while the other half also listened to 30 minutes of soothing music each day.

At the end of seven years, the music group had fewer symptoms of anxiety, pain, and other heart conditions.

Experts say music may help counteract the fight or flight response when a person faces a stressful situation.

