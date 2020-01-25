Museums celebrate Michigan's Statehood Day

183 years ago, on January 26, 1837 Michigan became 26th state.

On Saturday, the Mason Historical Museum celebrated Michigan's statehood.

The family friendly event not only explored the history of Michigan, but also had some fun free Michigan flavored refreshments like Michigan made pops and 'Better Made Chips.'

Organizers hope people use Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the state and appreciate the history.

"Our mission is to bring to life to our visitors and a little bit of the history. If people don't remember the past they may have a tendency to repeat bad parts of the past and that we can learn from other people," said Doug Klein, the President of Mason Area Historical Society.

Both the Mason Museum and the Michigan History Center used Statehood Day 2020 to honor the people who created our state, showcasing historic state documents and activities.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.