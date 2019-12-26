"Museum of Hangovers" has opened

A museum has opened up and it's dedicated to hangovers.

A college student in Croatia opened up the museum.

The idea came to him pretty uniquely...he said he got it after a night out of drinking with his friends.

He said they were sharing their best and worst hangover experiences, which is what the museum showcases.

At the museum, you can test your reflexes with "beer goggles" and buy tongue-in-cheek items from the gift shop like "drunkopoly."

The museum said it's not celebrating excessive drinking, but instead highlighting things that can create bonding experiences.

