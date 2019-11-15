Murder suspects DNA not found at the crime scene

Police did not find the suspect's DNA or fingerprints at the scene of a bloody and brutal murder.

That testimony came today in the trial of Jacob Ficher, who is charged with killing his lover's husband.

Crime scene investigator Amber Smith said that Ficher's DNA was was not found inside of the home.

"There is very strong support that Mr. Ficher is not a contributor from the DNA profiles from the swabs from the interior front door of the home," Smith said.

His DNA was not found on a bottle of bleach in a pantry near Ammar Al-Yasari's body.

"Possible blood on the bleach bottle originated from Mr. Al-yasari," Smith said.

A fingerprint examiner said Ficher's fingerprints were not found at the crime scene.

Although the investigator said that wearing gloves during the crime could inhibit DNA contact.

A forensic scientist looked at Ficher's shoes from the day of the crime, as well as a grey t-shirt that was found thrown in the dumpster.

Both came back negative for blood, she testified that she also didn't notice any signs of bleach on the shoes or shirt.

However, a drop of blood found in Ficher's apartments bathroom was also tested and came back positive for Bdour Al-Yasari, the victim's wife.

"There was very strong support that ms. Al-yasari was a strong contributor to the DNa profile of the bathroom," Smith said.

DNA testing for the camp ax packaging came back inconclusive because there were too many profiles, which experts said is not uncommon for an item found in a store.

Even though there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence proving Ficher was inside the home the day of the murder, a detective testified earlier all of their other evidence led them to one suspect.

"As more evidence pointed us in the direction of Mr. Ficher ... we then focused our investigation on Mr. Ficher," Detective William Io, Ingham County Sheriff's lead detective, said.

Ficher's murder trial resumes Monday morning.

