Murder suspect Mark Latunski found unresponsive -- taken to hospital

State police are confirming murder suspect Mark Latunski has been rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in his Shiawassee County jail cell.

State police say at 5:08 this evening, a trooper was dispatched to the Shiawassee County Jail. He found Mark Latunski unresponsive in his cell. It appears Latunski has been on a hunger strike and hadn’t eaten since his arrival at the jail.

With the trooper accompanying him, Latunski was taken by ambulance, to a local hospital. Latunski is currently being guarded by Shiawassee County Deputies.

An insanity plea had been granted for Mark David Latunski in the murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek.

Mark David Latunski was awaiting results from mental competency testing before the Bacon murder case proceeds.

His attorney, Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin, explained to the judge that 50-year-old Latunski has had to complete mental competency exams in prior cases and undergo treatment as a result.

Corwin also mentioned the name issue. At his arraignment on Dec. 30, Latunski said his name is Edgar Thomas Hill and that Mark David Latunski is his nephew.

Corwin added that Latunski has also said he's from the Thomas Clan, a royal family out of Wales.

Latunski is scheduled to head to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry. He'll be tested there to determine whether he's competent to stand trial and whether he was competent at the time he allegedly killed Bacon.

Copyright 2020 WILX and WJRT. All rights reserved.